Cycling - Track

UCI Track Champions League 2021 - Scratch Race Explained: Early attacks, endurance & bunch sprints

GCN’s Manon Lloyd breaks down the scratch race ahead of the UCI Track Champions League. You can watch all of the action live on the Eurosport app, eurosport.co.uk and discovery+, with the first event on November 6 in Mallorca.

00:02:01, an hour ago