Cycling - Track

The Track Champions League and why diversity in sport matters - 'I thought anything is possible'

As cycling continues to be plagued by claims that it is not doing enough to boost diversity in the sport, we caught up with riders in the UCI Track Champions League hoping to create positive change with their performances in the velodrome. "I think is one of the great platforms, the UCI Track Champions League. I hope this will expand more," says Malaysian star Azizulhasni Awang.

00:04:13, an hour ago