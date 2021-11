Cycling - Track

‘I’m not going to pretend it was easy’ – Kenny on being an Olympic mum

Laura Kenny admits there were times her and husband Jason wondered if the sacrifices to make the Tokyo Olympics were worth it as they juggled training and raising their son. The UCI Track Champions League returns for round two on November 27 and you can watch all of the action live on the Eurosport app, eurosport.co.uk and discovery+.

00:00:55, 20 minutes ago