Cycling - Track

'It was French plaits or a swim cap!' – Laura Kenny on the day her 'dreams came true'

Laura Kenny speaks to Orla Chennaoui about her starring role at the London 2012 Olympics, where she won two gold medals to become an instant sporting hero in Great Britain. Kenny, now a five-time Olympic champion, was on punditry duties for Eurosport for the inaugural UCI Track Champions League.

00:09:53, an hour ago