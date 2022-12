Cycling - Track

Laura Kenny, Katie Archibald and Joanna Rowsell share their London velodrome memories

Multiple Olympic champions Laura Kenny, Katie Archibald and Joanna Rowsell have reflected on their memories of the Lee Valley velodrome in London – saying it still smells of the Olympics. The trio memorably combined to clinch team pursuit gold at the Rio 2016 Olympics, along with Elinor Barker, defending the title Kenny and Rowsell had won with Dani Rowe at London 2012.

