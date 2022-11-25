Laura Kenny will miss the third round of the Track Champions League in St-Quentin-En-Yvelines on Saturday due to illness.

The five-time Olympic champion is hoping to return for the double-header in London next weekend.

"Sadly I’ve picked up a stomach bug and won’t be able to fly to Paris to race in Round 3 of the UCI Track Champions League and I’m absolutely gutted," Kenny wrote on Twitter.

"I’m going to rest up and make sure I’m on the start line for the two home races in London next weekend."

The 30-year-old has struggled in her debut series and taken just eight points from the opening four races.

She was the first rider to drop out of the elimination race in Berlin last weekend, while she finished 17th in the scratch race.

British team-mate Katie Archibald, who combined with Kenny to win madison gold at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, is second in the Endurance standings after winning both races in Berlin.

“I have no regrets [about] turning up and racing,” she said. “I’m having such a great time!”

Before the series started Kenny had acknowledged that she was coming in far from her peak, but said in Berlin that she hoped to ride herself into form for the finale in London.

“I’d love to race in London going really well, and maybe I will!,” she said. “We can still hope, right?”

German star Lea Friedrich, who withdrew midway through the event in Berlin, will also miss the racing on the outskirts of Paris on Saturday.

