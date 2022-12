Cycling - Track

Oli Wood snatches victory in elimination race as Claudio Imhof sneaks overall Endurance title

A thrilling final sprint saw Britain’s Oliver Wood fight back to beat Claudio Imhof to the line in Saturday’s elimination race, but the Swiss rider did enough to beat Sebastian Mora on countback in the overall standings, by virtue of his higher finishing position in the final race.

