Cycling - Track

Track Champions League 2022 - 'I wanted to beat my brother's record!' - Get to know Mathias Guillemette

Mathias Guillemette explains his journey to the Track Champions League – from ditching football aged seven, to hunting down his older brother’s records and chasing that addictive winning feeling. After a great debut season, the UCI Track Champions League is back for season two.. You can watch it all live and on demand on discovery+. We also have extensive coverage across eurosport.com.

00:02:36, 2 hours ago