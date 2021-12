Cycling - Track

Track Champions League - Nicholas Paul on his heroes, the stress and power of track cycling

In a chat with Orla Chennaoui ahead of the latest round of the UCI Track Champions League, Nicholas Paul discussed his heroes and inspirations, and the stress that track cyclists put their bodies under when they compete. The UCI Track Champions League returns for round three on December 3 and you can watch all of the action live on the Eurosport app, eurosport.co.uk and discovery+

00:01:10, an hour ago