Cycling - Track

UCI Track Champions League 2021 - ‘A big move!’ – Emma Hinze ‘owns it’ to hold off Lauriane Genest in sprint final

Germany’s Emma Hinze continued her stunning start to the UCI Track Champions League as she won the women’s sprint event from Lauriane Genest of Canada. The UCI Track Champions League is live on the Eurosport app, eurosport.co.uk and discovery+.

00:02:54, an hour ago