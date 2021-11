Cycling - Track

UCI Track Champions League 2021 - 'Actually I felt tired!' - Kirsten Wild on rivalry with Katie Archibald

Katie Archibald was left in a two-up battle with Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) in the elimination race – but it was no contest as she destroyed her rival to take the maximum haul of 20 points. The UCI Track Champions League is here and you can watch all of the action live on the Eurosport app, eurosport.co.uk and discovery+.

00:02:12, an hour ago