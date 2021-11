Cycling - Track

UCI Track Champions League 2021 - ‘Elbows, shoulders – everything is involved here!’ – Lea Friedrich claims keirin win

Lea Friedrich led home a German one-two in the keirin with Emma Hinze coming in second and Kelsey Mitchell third. The UCI Track Champions League is live on the Eurosport app, eurosport.co.uk and discovery+.

