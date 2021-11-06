Cycling - Track

UCI Track Champions League 2021 - ‘How it should be’ – Female stars on equality as golden ticket event launches

The UCI Track Champions League features complete equality for men and women – from prize money to UCI points on offer. We catch up with some of the female stars at the inaugural event in Mallorca, who are delighted with parity often overlooked in other sports.

