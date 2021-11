Cycling - Track

UCI Track Champions League 2021 - ‘I know it will have kept her up at night’ – Jason Kenny on Katie Archibald's regret

Katie Archibald produced a completely dominant performance at the Cido Arena in Lithuania to cement her lead at the top of the endurance standings. Jason Kenny says that she will have not slept after not winning the scratch race in Mallorca. The UCI Track Champions League is here and you can watch all of the action live on the Eurosport app, eurosport.co.uk and discovery+

00:01:21, an hour ago