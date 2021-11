Cycling - Track

UCI Track Champions League 2021 - ‘I love that!’ – Harrie Lavreysen comes through at the last to beat Nicholas Paul

Harrie Lavreysen doubled up in Lithuania with a hard-fought success over Nicholas Paul (Trinidad and Tobago) in the sprint final in the last race of the night. The UCI Track Champions League is live on the Eurosport app, eurosport.co.uk and discovery+.

00:02:56, 23 minutes ago