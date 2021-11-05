Katie Archibald told Orla Chennaoui that she wants to entertain people at the prestigious UCI Track Champions League.

Archibald, 27, is a two-time Olympic champion and sat down with Chennaoui ahead of the first round of the event, which ushers in a "mind-blowing" new era for track cycling beginning on November 6 in Mallorca.

The 27-year-old was an Olympic gold medallist in the team pursuit in 2016 and the Madison in 2020, and told Chennaoui that she was looking forward to the prestige of the event.

“I'm looking forward to the prestige of something like this,” began Archibald.

I'm really looking forward to being on the television if I'm totally honest, and having people excited about track cycling.

And Archibald added that competing at the event felt like a privilege and that she intended to entertain at the season's curtain-raiser.

“It feels like such a privilege to be here and I hope that it [the Track Champions League] takes off and that we prove ourselves with some fast racing.

“Because that's what sport is: it's entertainment. I want to entertain people. And that means I get to have a lot of fun racing, but it's what I would love to watch as well.

And so, yeah, to be, you know, part of the party.

RACE CALENDAR:

The 2021 series takes place over five rounds across four countries

Round 1: Mallorca, Spain – Saturday 6 November

Round 2: Panevezys, Lithuania – Saturday 27 November

Round 3: London, UK – Friday 3 December

Round 4: London, UK – Saturday 4 December

Round 5: Tel Aviv, Israel – Saturday 11 December

