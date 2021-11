Cycling - Track

UCI Track Champions League 2021 - ‘It keeps people engaged’ – Laura Kenny on the short, sharp formats

A new era of track cycling begins on November 6 in Mallorca as the inaugural season of the UCI Track Champions League begins. And Laura Kenny says that the short, sharp racing is exactly what the sport needs. The UCI Track Champions League is coming and you can watch all of the action live on the Eurosport app, eurosport.co.uk and discovery+.

