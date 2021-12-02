Ahead of sold-out back-to-back rounds in London this weekend, the UCI Track Champions League has unveiled its all-new UCI Track Champions League App - available on Android and iOS for free from today.

Powered by the league’s Global Data Partner AWS, the app will deliver an immersive fan experience not seen before in cycling, showcasing the performance data and profiles of riders in real-time, and providing unique insights into the world’s best track cyclists. AWS were brought on-board the UCI Track Champions League by the event's global promoter, Discovery Sports Events.

Ad

After an electrifying second round of the series in Panevezys, Lithuania, in which viewers witnessed track superstars Harrie Lavreysen, Emma Hinze, Sebastian Mora and Katie Archibald claim the series four leaders’ jerseys, the league now raises the bar ahead of two back-to-back rounds in London.

UCI Track Champions League ‘No inch is given’ – Vogel on racing your best friend 7 HOURS AGO

UCI Track Champions League - Thrilling sprint event unlocked

Power, speed, heart rate and cadence at the push of a button

Using the app’s ‘Race Live Mode’, live telemetry data from riders’ performances - power, speed, heart rate and cadence - will be accessible via the click of a button. The new feature brings fans closer to the action than ever before - the 2000 watt attacks, the on-the-rivet breakaways at 190bpm and 75kmh photo finishes that make track cycling a truly stunning spectacle are all laid bare.

The app’s game-changing features do not stop there. Fans can even take an in-depth look at their favourite rider’s live average and maximum data across all four metrics via the ‘Riders Focus Mode’. Side-by-side comparisons between two athletes of choice are also available.

Pushing the ‘Feel Heartbeat’ button, viewers can even feel the live heartbeat of any given athlete at any moment in their hand using their smartphone’s vibrate function. Be it a nervous 130 beats per minute on the start line or a rapid 200bpm with one lap to go, this unique feature gives viewers unprecedented insight into world-class athletes’ performance.

Never miss a moment

Powered by Global Data Partner AWS, the UCI TCL app also acts as a central information hub for the racing series. Users can view riders’ profiles with key physiological information, league results, standings and career palmares all present. In addition, race results and standings, round info and the latest league news are all also available.

App users can also ensure they never miss a moment of the fast-paced racing action courtesy of push notification reminders delivered when their favourite rider is on track, or when a particular race is about to start.

The UCI TCL app is now available to download for free on the App Store or the Google Play Store . Rounds three and four, placed back-to-back in the racing calendar, take place on Friday December 3rd and Saturday 4th in London, United Kingdom.

François Ribeiro, Head of Discovery Sports Events said: “We have made the fans’ experience - both on track and on-screen - a priority of this groundbreaking new league. This new app places fans at the very heart of the action and elevates fan engagement to a new level. We see track cycling as the Formula 1 of cycling: extreme performance, intense, high-technology, data-driven.

"The app gives viewers the chance to truly connect with their favourite riders and get a unique real-time view on what it takes to compete at this level. We have pushed the technical boundaries with our Global Data Partner AWS, to revamp the track cycling experience, and we believe it will elevate the sport and riders to the next level.”

For more information about the UCI Track Champions League, visit www.ucitrackchampionsleague.com.

- - -

UCI Track Champions League ‘It will have kept her up at night’ – Kenny on Archibald’s ‘fluffed’ scratch race 28/11/2021 AT 00:02