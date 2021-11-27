WATCH THE LITHUANIA ROUND LIVE

Tonight’s running order...

Is much the same as last time… Lithuania is two hours ahead of GMT, so take off two from the below for the UK times.

Sveiki atvykę į Lietuvą!

Welcome to coverage of the second round of the UCI Track Champions League, coming to you live from the Cido Arena in Panevėžys, Lithuania. Tonight’s racing will take place in front of a capacity crowd of 4230 (and with the many members of the media, organising crew, and barstaff, plus the various helpers who rub the riders’ legs after each event, you can probably round that up to a cool 5000.)

The racing is due to get underway in just under half an hour, with the first of six heats in the women’s sprint competition.

Here are the standings in all four competitions

Men’s endurance:

Corbin Strong - 40 points

Iuri Leitao - 28 points

Gavin Hoover - 27 points

Women’s endurance:

Katie Archibald - 33 points

Maggie Coles-Lyster - 30 points

Olivija Baleisyte - 28 points

Men’s sprint:

Harrie Lavreysen - 37 points

Stefan Botticher - 33 points

Jeffrey Hoogland - 30 points

Women’s sprint:

Emma Hinze - 37 points

Kelsey Mitchell - 35 points

Lea Friedrich - 30 points

MALLORCA, ROUND 1

GB’s Archibald leads endurance standings after impressing in opener

Great Britain’s Katie Archibald leads the women’s endurance standings after an impressive opening round in Mallorca, with Corbin Strong (New Zealand) heading the men’s competition.

Archibald claimed victory in the elimination race after finishing fourth in the scratch race to leave with 33 points. Maggie Coles-Lyster (Canada) is next on 30 points.

Meanwhile, Strong won both events to take the maximum 40 points and install himself as the early favourite. He leads Iuri Leitao (Portugal) by a whopping 12 points.

‘Super fun’ – Archibald after fine opening night in Mallorca

Lavreysen and Hinze star on opening night in sprint leagues

Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) and Emma Hinze (Germany) lead the UCI Track Champions League sprint standings after an electric opening night in Mallorca.

Both riders won the sprint and finished runner-up in the keirin to earn 37 points. Stefan Botticher (Germany) is second in the men’s standings on 33 points, with Kelsey Mitchell (Canada) trailing Hinze in the women's competition on 35 points.

---

HOW IT ALL WORKS

ENDURANCE CHAMPIONSHIP

Scratch race

This bunch-start race will be contested over a relatively short distance of 5km (20 laps of the 250m track)

Elimination race

The last rider across the finish line every second lap will be eliminated

The first lap is a neutral lap with all 18 riders taking part from the off

SPRINT CHAMPIONSHIP

SPRINT

The first rider to cross the finish line after three laps wins

The first round features six heats of three riders going head-to-head, with the six winners progressing to the semi-finals

Two semi-finals of three riders then determine the final competitors, who will duke it out for the win in a two-rider final

KEIRIN

A mass start sprint over five laps, with the first two behind a Derny motorcycle setting the pace

Six riders will contest three heats, with the top two in each qualifying for the final

WHEN ARE THE FIVE MEETINGS IN 2021?

The 2021 series takes place over five rounds across four countries, with each meeting condensed into a fast-paced two-hour programme.

Round 1: Mallorca, Spain – Saturday 6 November

Round 2: Panevezys, Lithuania – Saturday 27 November

Round 3: London, UK – Friday 3 December

Round 4: London, UK – Saturday 4 December

Round 5: Tel Aviv, Israel – Saturday 11 December

---

