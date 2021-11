Cycling - Track

UCI Track Champions League 2021 - ‘On another level!’ – Katie Archibald doubles up to cement lead at top of standings

Katie Archibald rode impeccably to follow up her success in the scratch race with another impressive ride in the elimination to cement her place at the top of the endurance league. The UCI Track Champions League is live on the Eurosport app, eurosport.co.uk and discovery+.

