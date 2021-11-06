Corbin Strong, who won both his races on the opening night of competition in the UCI Track Champions League, attributed his success to the possession of “a relaxed attitude.”

In one of the last events of the night, the New Zealander beat Gavin Hoover of the USA in the elimination race, adding to his earlier victory in the 5km scratch race.

Ad

It means Strong takes a commanding 12-point lead in the endurance standings into the second round of competition, in three weeks' time in Lithuania.

UCI Track Champions League ‘Pretty awesome’ – Strong reveals breakfast chat with Hoy 22 MINUTES AGO

The 21 year-old professed to being unfazed by the intensity and excitement of the occasion.

'Strong is too strong!' - Kiwi doubles up in Mallorca

“Even the biggest races I like to go in really relaxed,” he told Eurosport’s Laura Meseguer after his second race.

"So the environment, with the crowd, and the lights and everything really suits me. It’s an awesome experience.

I think everyone here has enjoyed it.

Despite managing to sweep the boards, with four rounds of racing still to go in the UCI Track Champions League, Strong is taking nothing for granted.

“To get the wins is very special. I just hope I can carry on some form throughout the rest of the series,” he said.

He’s certainly living up to his name so far.

'Bang, he does!' - Strong edges scratch race

- - -

Premium Cycling Track UCI Track Champions League 03:52:30 Replay

UCI Track Champions League ‘Super fun’ – Archibald after fine opening night in Mallorca AN HOUR AGO