Cycling - Track

UCI Track Champions League 2021 - ‘Talk about maxing out!’ – Sebastián Mora doubles up with elimination race win

Sebastian Mora made it two wins from two as he swept to victory in the men's elimination race. The Spanish rider saw off Aaron Gate of New Zealand in the final showdown.

00:02:45, 27 minutes ago