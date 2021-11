Cycling - Track

UCI Track Champions League 2021 - ‘The cream rises to the top!’ – Harrie Lavreysen powers to keirin success

Harrie Lavreysen showed his class as he powered to victory in the keirin at the Lithuanian round of the UCI Track Champions League. Jeffrey Hoogland took second with Stefan Botticher a close third. The UCI Track Champions League is live on the Eurosport app, eurosport.co.uk and discovery+.

00:02:37, an hour ago