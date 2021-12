Cycling - Track

UCI Track Champions League: ‘Contact!’ – Emma Hinze and Lauriane Genest collide and crash in keirin

Runaway sprint leader Emma Hinze suffered a big crash in her keirin heat during the penultimate event of the 2021 UCI Track Champions League in London. The German was locked on the inside of the track by Lauriane Genest (Canada) with Mathilde Gros (France) blocking her path in front.

