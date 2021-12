Cycling - Track

UCI Track Champions League - 'I've had my fill' - Ed Clancy and Kirsten Wild bid goodbye to cycling after TCL finale

Ed Clancy and Kirsten Wild reflected on their successful careers following the close of play in the UCI Track Champions League at the Lee Valley Velodrome in London. The crowd were behind Clancy all the way. "Never before have I had such a cheer for getting 18th place in a bike race,” he said. For Wild, “I feel like it’s enough, and I’m happy that it’s over."

