Cycling - Track

UCI Track Champions League: 'I want to be back' – Laura Kenny inspired to return by electric crowd i

"When you hear a crowd roar like that, it gets me going. I want to be back on the track," Kenny said after seeing teammate Katie Archibald delight the London crowd by winning her fourth straight elimination race. Kenny and Archibald produced a flawless Madison in Tokyo 2020 to win their fifth and second Olympic gold medals respectively.

00:00:56, 21 minutes ago