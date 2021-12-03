UCI Track Champions League

Katie Archibald (Great Britain) cemented her lead at the top of the women’s endurance standings with a third straight elimination race victory.

Archibald was not quite as imperious as last week, when she swept the events in Lithuania, but still emerged from the first leg of the London double-header with a third and a first.

Only a colossal collapse in Saturday’s final round can now deny Archibald the overall victory. She is 35 points clear of Annette Edmondson (Australia) with only 40 points still up for grabs. Kirsten Wild (Netherlands), the round’s standout rider, is a point further back from Edmondson.

Sebastian Mora (Spain) clung onto his overall lead in the men’s standings with two third-place finishes. He has 89 points, five clear of Gavin Hoover (United States).

Women’s Elimination - Early attack from Archibald pays off

Archibald claimed a snatch-and-grab victory in the women’s elimination after roaring past Wild in the two-up showdown.

The 27-year-old appeared to be floundering as she survived a series of near-misses, prompting gasps from the partisan crowd, but launched a surprise attack on Wild after scraping into the finale.

Wild had coasted into the last two after hugging the inside for the majority of the race, but was caught out by her rival’s explosive attack and was unable to close the gap.

"I really knew before we got on the start line, if I was going to do anything I would have to go as soon as possible, make it as long as possible," Archibald said about her surprise move. "Speed endurance rather than speed."

Maggie Coles-Lyster (Canada), Archibald’s biggest rival for the overall crown prior to the race, was bumped out with eight riders remaining.

Men’s Elimination - 'Make every sprint and see what happens'

Hoover was the class act as he saw off Alan Banaszek (Poland) in the final head-to-head of the men’s elimination race.

Such was his dominance, that the American could afford to celebrate on the final lap as his broken opponent rolled around behind.

“I knew I’ve been riding the eliminations well and my thought process was make every sprint and see what happens at the end," said Hoover.

"It’s amazing. I’ve been really consistent. I’m really happy with where that’s put me in the overall, but I also just really wanted to win. So to get one in the elimination where you’re the only one on the track is amazing.”

Women’s Scratch - Wild imperious from front

'Phenomenal' - Wild holds off entire field to win scratch race

Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) bounced back from a disappointing round in Lithuania to take victory in the women’s scratch race deny Archibald a fourth straight victory in the series.

Wild hit the front with three laps remaining and held on magnificently to catapult herself back into contention for a top-three overall finish.

“I always think I remember everything and then actually it was like this: I always make the same mistake, starting too early in the front, but in the end it worked,” said Wild.

Marianne Martens (Portugal) took second in a cagey race that ended in a big bunch sprint, with Archibald forced to settle for third.

Men’s Scratch - 'The crowd really gives you wings'

'What a move, chapeau!' - Imhof solos to victory in scratch race

Claudio Imhof (Switzerland) landed a devastating solo punch to claim a statement win in the men’s scratch race.

Imhof arrived at the penultimate round with little hype after some mediocre performances, but broke clear with seven laps remaining and fed off the crowd’s energy to hold off the bunch.

“I knew I’d never win the scratch like this in the sprint, so I made it a good moment to attack and really gave it a go all in,” said Imhof.

“With the crowd here in London, it really reminded me of the Worlds at 2016 and to feel the atmosphere when you’re in front solo, it really gives you wings and it’s great.

“I had some real downs. I got eliminated first in Mallorca and I said I really have to take these chances – all the races that are still to go. I said to myself I want to win one and to do it here in London is really great.”

Kazushige Kuboki (Japan) won the race behind for second with Mora in third.

Mallorca sensation Corbin Strong (New Zealand) has faded since doing the double at the opening event and again underwhelmed to finish 10th.

Endurance standings

Women

1. Katie Archibald (Great Britain): 108 points

2. Annette Edmondson (Australia): 73 points

3. Kirsten Wild (Netherlands): 72 points

Men

1. Sebastian Mora (Spain): 89 points

2. Gavin Hoover (USA): 84 points

3. Corbin Strong (New Zealand): 68 points

