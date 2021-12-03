Premium Cycling Track UCI Track Champions League 18:30-22:15

'I’m not afraid' - Sprinter Hinze on the London last chance saloon

Emma Hinze, who leads the sprint competition going into the final two rounds of the inaugural Track Champions League, expects the racing to be full-on in London.

With the Tel Aviv round, due to take place next weekend, now cancelled due to Covid, it leaves no room for error in the series deciders on Friday and Saturday.

“Everyone knows it’s the last two races, and we only have those two chances,” says Hinze.

With a much shorter gap between the Lithuania round and London, the German rider says she has found it more challenging than in the run-up to last weekend’s racing.

“It’s been stressful because I’ve only been home for two days… I trained on Monday and Tuesday, then we flew on Wednesday. I tried to recover but the time was really short, so I really hope I will be fit tomorrow.”

Hinze on rivals: 'I’m not afraid'

Three Dutch riders ruled out of London finale due to Covid

Shanne Braspennincx, Laurine van Riessen and Jeffrey Hoogland will not compete in the London legs of the UCI Track Champions League this weekend due to Covid.

Braspennincx and Van Riessen tested positive for coronavirus before flying to England, while the former’s partner Hoogland will also miss the event after developing symptoms.

“I do have some symptoms at the moment, such as a runny nose and headache, and I am a close contact with Shanne. Although I have not tested positive myself, the team doctor advised me not to travel," Hoogland told Eurosport.

It leaves runaway men's sprint leader Harrie Lavreysen as the Dutch’s sole sprinter in London.

