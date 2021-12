Cycling - Track

UCI Track Champions League: New groundbreaking live rider data app launched ahead of London rounds

The new app will provide fans with an immersive experience showcasting performance data and rider profiles in real-time. Powered by Amazon Web Services, using the app's "Race Live Mode" will enable fans to view power, speed, heart rate and cadence data for riders, or take an in-depth look at a single rider's average and maximum data via the "Riders Focus Mode".

