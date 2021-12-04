Sebastian Mora (Spain) saw his hopes of winning the men’s endurance title at the UCI Track Champions League disintegrate on the final night after he was disqualified for causing a big crash.

Mora arrived at the final event in London with a five-point lead over Gavin Hoover (USA) and stalked his rival’s back wheel for the entirety of the 20-lap scratch race.

Ad

However when the riders hit the bell, Mora darted down the track and into trouble – inadvertently squeezing three riders on the inside and sending Kazushige Kuboki (Japan) and Alan Banaszek (Poland) to the velodrome floor.

UCI Track Champions League 'Hello and goodbye!' - Derache has awkward moment at start 26 MINUTES AGO

Kuboki’s bike was pictured crumpled at the finish, with the 32-year-old and Banaszek sporting nasty rashes.

“Ooo, look at that. His bike snapped basically,” said Adam Blythe on Eurosport commentary.

There’s no better way to describe it, it snapped in half that front wheel.

Roy Eefting (Netherlands) took victory amid the carnage ahead of Corbin Strong (New Zealand) and William Tidball (Great Britain).

Although he finished the race, Mora was quickly bumped down the standings for causing the collision as Hoover took over at the top of the overall standings.

'I could have had 200% sleep performance!' - Clancy on being driven by data

- - -

UCI Track Champions League ‘Ouch!’ – Big crash in men’s scratch race 37 MINUTES AGO