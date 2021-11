Cycling - Track

‘We wouldn’t be on top of the world’ - Harrie Lavreysen on friendly rivalry with Jeffrey Hoogland

Harrie Lavreysen and Jeffrey Hoogland are two of track cycling's biggest stars. They helped the Netherlands to victory in the team sprint at the Olympics, with Lavreysen also taking the individual gold. How do two sporting foes also maintain such a close friendship away from the field of competition? Watch the UCI Track Champions League live on the Eurosport app, eurosport.co.uk and discovery+

00:01:29, 5 minutes ago