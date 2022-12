Cycling - Track

'You gain 10 watts in morale!' - Laura Kenny and stars explain why London velodrome is so special

Stars of the Track Champions League, including Laura Kenny and Harrie Lavreysen, explain what makes the Lee Valley velodrome – made famous by the London 2012 Olympics – so special. The UCI Track Champions League produced a very memorable season two, with Laura Kenny joining the party. The event is live and on-demand on discovery+. We also have extensive coverage across eurosport.com.

