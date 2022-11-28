Joanna Rowsell and Orla Chennaoui are expecting a spectacle of racing when the Track Champions League heads to the Lee Valley VeloPark in London for the last two rounds of racing of the second season of the event.

Chennaoui, talking alongside Adam Blythe and Rowsell after round three of the TCL, held at the Velodrome National de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, said she was looking forward to the London round after experiencing the “two best nights of racing” at last year’s event.

Rowsell added that the crowd in London were enthusiastic and enjoyed watching racing.

“A very knowledgeable crowd and enthusiastic crowd,” said Rowsell on Eurosport.

“The fans have got so many superstars to watch and cheer on. I know Katie Archibald is one that everybody wants to see, but there are some real superstars [at the Track Champions League].

“People want to see racing, and they do just really enjoy track cycling."

Rowsell added that it was pleasing to see track cycling enjoying continued popularity after the London Olympics 10 years ago.

“It is 10 years ago now from the Olympic Games and we still seem to be getting that legacy, which is really nice to see.”

The Track Champions League arrives in London with the Endurance and Sprint Leagues finely poised.

Archibald (Great Britain) trails Jennifer Valente (United States) by one point in the women’s Endurance League while just 12 points separate Claudio Imhof (Switzerland) in first and Mark Stewart (Great Britain) in fourth on the men’s side.

In the Sprint Leagues, a rivalry for the ages has developed between reigning champion Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) and Matt Richardson (Australia) with just two points separating them going into the season-ending double-header at the Lee Valley VeloPark in London.

Meanwhile, Mathilde Gros (France) roared into the lead on the women’s side, holding a nine-point lead over Martha Bayona in second.

