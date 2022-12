Cycling - Track

'Any mistakes and the chances of winning the title will be gone' - Chris Hoy, Joanna Rowsell and Adam Blythe on finale

Chris Hoy, Joanna Rowsell and Adam Blythe look ahead to how the riders will be feeling ahead of the 2022 Track Champions League finale in London. Four champions will be crowned on Saturday night with two huge battles to play out - the Women's Endurance between Katie Archibald and Jennifer Valente, plus the Men's Sprint clash between Matthew Richardson and Harrie Lavreysen.

00:02:52, 17 minutes ago