Cycling - Track

Chris Hoy, Joanna Rowsell and Adam Blythe preview showdown between Katie Archibald and Jennifer Valente

Chris Hoy, Joanna Rowsell and Adam Blythe look ahead at whether Katie Archibald can come back in the Women’s Endurance league on the final night of racing. Archibald has a deficit of eight points to American Jennifer Valente going into the last round in London on Saturday. The British riders' title defence is out of her hands, but she will want to put on a show in front of her home crowd.

00:03:30, 8 minutes ago