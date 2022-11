Cycling - Track

'Every bit the rainbow queen!' - Matilde Gros takes dominant sprint victory at UCI Track Champions League

Matilde Gros (France) took a superb sprint victory at the UCI Track Champions League in Berlin to move into third overall. After a great debut season, the UCI Track Champions League is back for season two, with Laura Kenny joining the party. You can watch it all live and on demand on discovery+. We also have extensive coverage across eurosport.com.

00:04:31, an hour ago