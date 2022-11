Cycling - Track

‘Glory at home!’ – Mathilde Gros roars into leader’s jersey with sprint win at Track Champions League

Mathilde Gros will arrive at the season-ending, double-header in London as the leader in the women’s Sprint League after she electrified the Velodrome National de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines. After a great debut season, the UCI Track Champions League is back for season two, with Laura Kenny joining the party. You can watch it all live and on demand on discovery+.

00:01:46, 3 hours ago