Cycling - Track

Harrie Lavreysen 'not thinking about' Men's Sprint standings heading into Track Champions League finale

Harrie Lavreysen says he’s “not thinking” about the standings of the Men’s Sprint as he looks to turn around a two-point deficit to Matthew Richardson. The battle between the two riders has been sensational and, without doubt, both men have put on a show. They will go head to head for one last time on Saturday night in London at the Lee Valley Velodrome.

00:00:59, 2 hours ago