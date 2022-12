Cycling - Track

Joanna Rowsell, Adam Blythe and Orla Chennaoui discuss success of 2022 UCI Track Champions League

Joanna Rowsell, Adam Blythe and Orla Chennaoui discuss the success of the second edition of the UCI Track Champions League. Three of the four leagues went down to the wire with some thrilling races throughout the five rounds and some memorable moments. You can watch the UCI Track Champions League live and on demand on discovery+..

