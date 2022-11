Cycling - Track

Katie Archibald comes out on top of ‘big fight’ with Jennifer Valente in elimination race at Track Champions League

Katie Archibald has given herself an excellent chance of defending her Track Champions League Endurance title after she closed the gap to Jennifer Valente to one point at the top of the Endurance League. Archibald won the elimination race with Valente in second. Watch the UCI Track Champions League live and on demand on discovery+.

00:06:27, 5 hours ago