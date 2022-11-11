Katie Archibald says it will be “weird” to race against Great Britain team-mate Laura Kenny at the UCI Track Champions League 2022.

Archibald and Kenny have won several medals on the track together for GB, including gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

But they will be fighting for superiority in the Endurance event at the UCI Track Champions League, which starts in Mallorca on Saturday, November 12.

“It’s weird when we race each other,” Archibald told Eurosport’s Orla Chennaoui.

“There’s something quite personal because we know each other so well that if it’s a dig in the elbow from Laura it’s a bit like ‘but, but…?’.

“That’s always another layer and it’s just one to get on with.”

Archibald was one of the stars of the inaugural Track Champions League last year, winning the women’s Endurance title.

She also beat Dutch great Kirsten Wild in her final race before retirement.

“She has been such an important role model for me, and a rival,” reflects Archibald on Wild.

“The moment of coming round that final lap and realising how heavy the moment was for Kirsten, and to be there with her for that was really special and something I will remember forever.

“We had our final fight, and it’s kind of the changing of the guard, if you can say that about yourself! It was a really special moment.”

Archibald added: “Part of you goes should she have won her final race? But it didn’t occur to me, I see Kirsten Wild and I go – and there’s no way she’s letting me win!”

Both Archibald and Kenny have suffered tragedy in their lives over the last 12 months.

Archibald’s partner, Scottish mountain bike champion Rab Wardell, died on August 24 after suffering a cardiac arrest while lying in bed.

Asked about what she is expecting from the five-round Track Champions League this season, Archibald said:

“Last time we had Kirsten, a multi-omnium world champion, Annette Edmondson, a multi-omnium world champion, and this time we have the Olympic champion in Jennifer Valente and the Olympic champion two times prior to that in Laura Kenny, so it’s some in and some out.

“I am certainly not in the same form as I was last year but that’s always the case that you turn up to different races and different people have had different builds.

“I am keen to try some different things. I have been at Glasgow Track League a couple of weeks ago trying to feel the track in a way that maybe opens a door. I don’t know why I’m talking so cryptically, it’s not that special - at some point I will attack. We will see that happen.”

As for her ambitions, Archibald, who won five of the eight events across the four rounds last year, including all four elimination races, said: “I would like to win a scratch race. I won one last time.

“That is my goal here, to have a solid result that requires a bit of common sense and come out with a scratch race win.”

