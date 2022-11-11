For those hoping the endurance competition of the Track Champions League will deliver a close-fought, five-round battle between GB greats Katie Archibald and Laura Kenny, the latter has some expectation-managing words:

“I think she's probably going to just beat me into the ground, and I'm not gonna stand a chance, but we can hope can’t we?” she says cheerfully.

Ad

After Eurosport suggests that she is perhaps hiding her light under a bushel, under-promising in order to over-deliver, Kenny revises her forecast:

UCI Track Champions League 'It’s weird' - Archibald on facing Kenny in 'quite personal' showdown at TCL 13 HOURS AGO

“I reckon I'm gonna be a slow burner,” she says. “I'm gonna start slowly. By London, I'll be on my A game.”

If Kenny can produce the kind of performance for which she is so well known, she’ll lift the roof off at Lee Valley in four weeks' time, but even if she can’t the crowd are guaranteed to be on their feet, roaring them round the 250m track.

Both Archibald and Kenny have experienced such terrible tragedy in the last 12 months, that simply making it onto their bikes at all is a great accomplishment.

Widely known to be close friends as well as team-mates. Kenny speaks of how grateful she was to have Archibald’s support after she miscarried last November, and had an ectopic pregnancy in January. Archibald’s partner, the mountain biker Rab Wardell, died of cardiac arrest in August.

“Katie's last few months have been way worse than anything that I can ever imagine,” says Kenny. “She was there for me through my really rough period. I wanted to be there for her throughout hers, too.”

'Quite personal' - Archibald braced for competing against former team-mate Kenny

Archibald has spoken on social media of how resuming training helped her to have a focus. Cycling proved to be a great psychological support for Kenny as well.

Kenny said: “That was the first time that I was like: ‘I am really very sad, and I have no way of expressing it.’ But reaching for my bike and going back to what felt normal, gave me that escape. Like It gave me the normality that my brain was craving.

“And It absolutely was an escape for me. It was the only thing that would stop my brain from over-thinking absolutely everything. What I went through was uncontrollable. I wasn't in control of any of it, whereas bike riding you're completely in control. When I go out on my bike, I can choose where I'm going, I can choose how long I'm going for. I can choose when I'm going to do it. And it just brought normality.”

The first round in Mallorca will be one of the few times many have ever seen Archibald and Kenny up against each other. Far more often they’ve raced together, in the Madison or team pursuit, where their complementary, contrasting qualities have delivered the ultimate results.

Where Archibald is more of a planner - “She will literally send me stuff like before the games. It’s constant: ‘Watch this. Watch this. I've done this spreadsheet’” - Kenny says she rides more on instinct and is the one who makes the decision in the race.

“We have yin and yang,” says Kenny. “It’s the perfect combination. When that sort of stuff works out and comes together, something phenomenal happens. And that's what happened in the Madison at the [Olympic] games.”

'Two amazing athletes' - GB's Kenny and Archibald celebrate madison gold

Having not raced much in 2022, Kenny is unsure of how she qualified for the series but “I couldn't say no to another opportunity to race in London. It feels like it's my track.”

Indeed the first series of the Track Champions League captured Kenny’s imagination when she attended, on alternating weekend’s with husband Jason, as a member of Eurosport’s commentary team.

“Last year I got a taste of what it was like,” she says. "[After the Olympics] I didn't think I would miss riding my bike. I was already taking a prolonged break, so I was never gonna race it last year, but I actually missed it. Commentating on it, being around it, and being there amongst all the athletes actually made me miss racing my bike. I pretty much decided after last year that if I was fit enough and in a position to then I would like to come.”

As well as the chance to watch the best track riders in the world racing for four weekends in a row, what Kenny likes most about the TCL is the way it connects fans with the human side of the sport.

Best cyclists in the world, an epic party & the crowds – reasons to watch TCL

“I do think track cycling is brilliant,” she says. “It's a spectator sport, so you're always really close to the action, but a lot of the time you miss the personalities. I think Track Champions League, with the back-to-back cycling, means we’re getting to know the people. It's that sort of thing that track cycling needs.”

For Kenny nowhere is that more visible than on the women’s sprint side of the show.

“I loved the women's sprint last year,” she says. “I think it's gonna be the same again this year because the level is just growing at an unbelievable rate. I love all this eye contact malarkey that we've got going on between different bike riders… And also, they were brilliant. Emma [Hinze] and Mathilde [Gros] last year were absolutely brilliant to interview.”

Kenny says she’s a lot less nervous this time round than last year, when she was about to get her first taste of what it’s like on the other side of the microphone.

UCI World Championships: Mathilde Gros claims Women's Sprint gold

“I wasn't experienced, we just got asked to do it,” she says. “You know, when you commit to something, and then it gets closer and closer, and you start panicking, because you're like, ‘Wow, what if I'm actually really bad at this?’”

To those who missed it, she was - actually - really good at it.

Still, as cycling comes as naturally to Kenny as breathing, it’s no wonder she’s a bit more relaxed.

“I don't know how I'm gonna race or how my legs are gonna be,” she says, “but at least I know how to ride a bike.”

There’s that expectation management again. We think she’ll do just fine.

- - -

After a great debut season, the UCI Track Champions League is back for season two, with Laura Kenny joining the party. You can watch it all live and on demand on discovery+ . We will have extensive coverage across eurosport.com and the first race is in Mallorca on Saturday Nov 12, with the action starting at 5:30pm UK time.

UCI Track Champions League 'Big focus of my season' - Hoover hoping to clean up at Track Champions League 13 HOURS AGO