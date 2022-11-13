With four laps to go at the Velodrom Illes Balears, the home favourite Sebastian Mora made an attack, but was closely chased by Stewart.

The Scot accelerated into the bell, made contact with the peloton and took a hugely surprising victory, earning 20 points in the endurance event.

Michele Scartezzini of Italy earned the second spot, while Mora had to settle for third.

Speaking following his victory, Stewart said: "Last year, Corbin Strong said to me that it's savage, it's just full gas from the start and it was.

“I could sense towards the end that everyone was on their knees. I don't why but I actually felt alright so I had a lot of fun out there.

"That was fantastic, I nearly didn't get so much of a cheer from the crowd because the crowd were cheering for the local rider Sebastian Mora, but I will happily be the villain.

“I am tired, that was so hard that I am nervous about having to do it again."

There was more delight for British cycling fans on the night as Katie Archibald was in imperious form once more at the Track Champions League as she began the new season with a fine win in the scratch race.

The 28-year-old reigning champion was dominant again as she powered to victory in convincing fashion on Saturday in Mallorca.

Tania Calvo Barbero of Spain came in second behind Archibald, while third place was taken by Jennifer Valente of the USA. Archibald's former Team GB team-mate, Laura Kenny, finished in 17th.

In completing the win, Archibald collected 20 points to begin her evening in style.

"I wanted to create a break that could go and then I didn't want to be part of it so I made that attack, and I see Laura [Kenny] and I see Anita [Stenberg], and I thought that this isn't good," a delighted Archibald explained.

"That gallop isn't my strong point so I just put my best foot forward and stayed at the front to fight, and when Maggie [Coles-Lyster] came over we all knew that the winner is going to come at that wheel and I got it.

"It is fantastic to have won. I came in with a very different mentality last year, I was nervous but confident. But this time, as I'm less confident, I'm learning to be aggressive with it."

