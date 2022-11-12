Mathilde Gros powered to a blistering sprint race victory, while Matthew Richardson upset Harrie Lavreysen in the dramatic men's sprint final at the Track Champions League in Mallorca.

The 23-year-old Gros was in very fine form as she took the victory in the sprint final against Hetty van de Wouw in a time of 11.496 with her opponent +0.301 adrift

Gros always looked as though she was going to win the race and it was another dominant performance from the French rider, who has become a big name in the sport.

In the semi-finals, she had defeated Olena Starikova of Ukraine and Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez, who earlier managed to win her heat in extraordinary circumstances with her saddle having dropped off her bike

"It was a really nice race, I was in the final against Hetty van de Wouw, she is really fast so it was a really good race together," Gros said after the race.

"I took position two so I needed to push her and wait for the last moment to go in front.

"I am so happy to have won this race, really happy, I took a one-week holiday after the World Championship and I wanted to at my best today.

Mathilde Gros of France celebrating her sprint victory at the Track Champions League in Mallorca Image credit: SWPix

"I am really happy to win the first race of this tournament and this edition."

The evening ended with the men's sprint and Lavreysen suffered a very rare loss as Richardson took the spoils in stunning fashion in a time of 10.282 with his opponent +0.059 off him.

The 23-year-old Australian stormed to victory with a hugely impressive performance as Lavreysen was left to rue a surprising and weaker finish to his night.

There was some joy for Lavreysen, though, as he started the evening with a masterful victory in the keirin ahead of Stefan Botticher of Germany in second place and Richardson in third.

In the women's keirin, Martha Bayona of Colombia was a surprise victor as Canada's Kelsey Mitchell and Lea Friedrich of Germany had to settle for second and third spots, respectively.

