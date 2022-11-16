Sophie Capewell has withdrawn from the UCL Champions League due to injury.

The 24-year-old cyclist made the announcement on Wednesday on her Instagram account.

Just last month she took part in the Track World Championships where she represented her country, and alongside team-mates Lauren Bell and Emma Finucane, defeated the Netherlands team in order to secure a bronze medal at the Women’s Team Sprint.

Capewell has also competed in the women’s sprint at the 2020 World Championship, and took part in the World Championships in Roubaix, France, to take bronze in the team sprint.

This year she represented England in the 2022 Commonwealth Games, finishing fourth in the sprint and took bronze in the 500m bronze in the time trial, and then a silver medal in the keirin.

Writing on her social media account, she announced that there were no more medals on the immediate horizon as she would have to miss the upcoming event.

“Unfortunately I have had to pull out of the @ucitcl due to needing to look after an injury,” she began.

“To say I’m gutted is an understatement, I really enjoyed the racing and it’s such a great event to be a part of. Time to go away and look after myself, big thanks to everyone who supported me, I’ll be back! #ucitcl”

Round 2 of the Champions League begins on Saturday November 19 in Berlin, after last weekend’s opening round in Mallorca.

