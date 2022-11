Cycling - Track

Sprint leader Martha Bayona suffers scary-looking crash at TCL practice

Martha Bayona – currently leading the Sprint classification – suffered a scary-looking crash at Track Champions League practice. The Colombian was involved in a collision with Roy Eefting ahead of the third round of the event. Her participation in the Paris leg of the event is not in danger, but she confirmed to Eurosport that she had a swollen arm.

00:00:48, an hour ago