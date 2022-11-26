Mathilde Gros (France) will lead the Sprint League heading into the double-header, season-ending London round of the Track Champions League.

The home rider surged into the lead after following up a second-place finish in the keirin with victory in the sprint final in front of a raucous Velodrome National de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines. She moved from third to first with the former one-two of Martha Bayona (Colombia) and Kelsey Mitchell (Canada) sitting second and third respectively.

Ad

On the men’s side, the growing rivalry between Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) and Matt Richardson (Australia) shows no sign of abating with the former winning the sprint final and the latter the keirin to maintain their two-point gap heading to London.

Berlin Track Champions League recap - Archibald & Gros star at SQY round 9 HOURS AGO

- - -

Bayona led the Sprint League on 49 points following consistent showings over the first two rounds in Mallorca and Berlin explosive Mitchell sat in second just one point behind with home rider Gros in third just three points in arrears ahead of the third round at the Velodrome National de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines.

There was a shock winner of the keirin.

Bayona, who suffered a scary-looking crash in practice, took it on very early in heat three of the keirin - with a lap and a bit to go - but was beaten to the line by home rider Taky Marie-Divine Kouame (France) and Steffie van der Peet of the Netherlands.

And Van der Peet - having ousted Bayona in her heat - held off Mitchell, Kouame and Gros to seal a stunning win and the 20 points on offer. That left Gros and Micthell as provisional leaders tied on 63 points at the top of the Endurance standings. Bayona was third on 57.

‘The upset of the Track Champions League!’ - Van der Peet claims stunning keirin win

Bayona showed grit and determination to progress to the final of the sprint event. She faced home rider Gros in the final after she came out on top in her semi-final against Olympic champion Mitchell and Laurine van Riessen (Netherlands).

However, Gros - the world champion - had too much for Bayona and powered her way to victory and, in doing so, the leader’s jersey in front of an ecstatic home crowd.

On the men’s side, defending champion Lavreysen and Richardson had already opened up a substantial gap at the top of the leaderboard on 74 and 72 points respectively coming into the round km. Stefan Bötticher of Germany sat in third, some 14 points in arrears of Richardson.

Lavreysen set the tone early, hitting 2039 watts as he ousted home rider Rayan Helal and Hamish Turnbull (Great Britain) in heat 6 of the men’s sprint. Lavreysen then made light work of his semi-final to set up a sprint final against Richardson for the third week running. Richardson had won both but Lavreysen turned the tables to pick up a first sprint final win at this year’s event.

‘He has his crown back! - Lavreysen beats Richardson in sprint final at TCL

The final of the keirin saw Lavreysen and Richardson duel it out once more, but this time they were joined by Stefan Botticher (Germany), Shinji Nakano (Japan), Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands) and Jai Angsuthasawit (Australia).

However, it once again came down to the two men who have dominated the 2022 Track Champions League Sprint League. Lavreysen led at the bell from Richardson but the Australian was on his wheel and then soon his shoulder before edging him at the line.

The win meant that it was as you were at the top of the men’s Sprint League, with Lavreysen holding a two-point lead over Richardson at the top of the standings.

‘Yes, yes, yes!’ – Richardson bounces back to beat Lavreysen at TCL

- - -

After a great debut season, the UCI Track Champions League is back for season two, with Laura Kenny joining the party. You can watch it all live and on demand on discovery+ . We will have extensive coverage across eurosport.com.

UCI Track Champions League Sprint leader Bayona suffers scary-looking crash at TCL practice YESTERDAY AT 21:51