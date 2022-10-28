The full list of riders taking part in the men’s and women’s Sprint competitions at the 2022 UCI Track Champions League has been revealed, with no-less than eight newly crowned UCI World Champions among the star-studded roster.

Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands), who won his seventh rainbow jersey in the 1km Time Trial at the Tissot UCI Track World Championships in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines (France) earlier this month, and Thomas Cornish (Australia), who helped his nation to victory in the Team Sprint event, are among 18 riders named on the Men’s Sprint list, and join fellow UCI World Champions Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) and Matthew Richardson (Australia) who achieved pre-qualified status for the UCI Track Champions League last month.

Ad

The 18-rider strong Women’s Sprint list features Pauline Grabosch (Germany), who took the fourth rainbow jersey of her career in the Team Sprint in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, and Taky Marie-Divine Kouame (France) who won the 500m Time Trial. That duo join fellow UCI World Champions Lea Friedrich (Germany) and Mathilde Gros (France) who also achieved pre-qualified status.

World Championships Ganna breaks individual pursuit world record, Havik wins maiden UCI title 14/10/2022 AT 20:42

Emma Hinze (Germany) had been set to defend her title but announced on Thursday she will miss the series in order to recover from a heavy race schedule.

17 sprinters (eight men and nine women) are set to make their UCI Track Champions League debuts.

Riders from 18 countries will be taking part in the Sprint competitions, with athletes from Australia (Thomas Cornish, Matthew Richardson and Kristina Clonan), India (Esow Esow), Kazakhstan (Sergey Ponomaryov) and Malaysia (Azizulhasni Awang) in action for the very first time. The Netherlands meanwhile, are the most represented nation, with five riders competing in total (Shanne Braspennincx, Jeffrey Hoogland, Harrie Lavreysen, Steffie van der Peet and Laurine van Riessen).

The full 36-rider Sprint roster for the UCI Track Champions League is as follows:

12 Sprint riders (split equally between male and female athletes) had previously achieved pre-qualified status based on their favourable performances in the 2021 Tissot UCI Track World Championships, 2021 UCI Track Champions League, and their results over the early part of the 2022 season.

The remaining 24 riders that have now been confirmed qualified on account of their performances at the 2022 Tissot UCI Track World Championships. That event took place between 12-16 October at the Vélodrome National in St-Quentin-en-Yvelines on the outskirts of Paris (France), which will also host round three of the UCI Track Champions League on Saturday 26 November.

12 places (six male and six female) were awarded to riders who achieved a top-six finish in either of the Keirin or Individual Sprint events.

When any of the pre-qualified riders occupied those places, or a non-pre-qualified rider achieved more than one of those places, the spot was awarded to the next-best qualifiers of each event.

- - -

The UCI Track Champions League is almost here and you can watch all of the action live on the Eurosport app, eurosport.co.uk and discovery+

World Championships ‘Fantastic’ – Lavreysen defends keirin title at Track World Championships 13/10/2022 AT 21:40