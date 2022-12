Cycling - Track

Track Champions League: Emotional scenes as Katie Archibald wins elimination race but Jennifer Valente becomes champion

Katie Archibald won the women’s elimination race but her rival Jennifer Valente became the endurance champion with her second place. Valente never looked under big pressure on the final night and did enough by finishing just one place behind Archibald in the scratch and the elimination races to come out on top after a thrilling series battle.

00:02:42, 7 minutes ago