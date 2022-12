Cycling - Track

Track Champions League: Harrie Lavreysen beats Matthew Richardson to take Men's Sprint lead

Harrie Lavreysen beat his rival Matthew Richardson in the final of the individual sprint to take the series lead with just the kerin remaining in London. Considering how close some of the battles have been between the pair, Lavreysen had a visible advantage when crossing the line and is now favourite to go on and win the title of the Men's Sprint.

00:01:50, 40 minutes ago